PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed in Phoenix Friday night.
According to Det. Luis Samudio with the Phoenix Police Department, the 42-year-old woman was riding a bicycle in the road near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a Jeep heading eastbound.
Samudio said the woman was doing circles in the center turn lane while waiting for traffic to clear when she entered the eastbound lanes and was hit.
She was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not been released.
A second bicyclist may have also been hit by the Jeep. Samudio said that bicyclist walked away from the crash, leaving their bicycle in the road. It is unknown whether that person was injured.
The driver of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man, stayed on scene and was not impaired. Samudio said the driver was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash but has since reopened.
Phoenix Police investigating a second fatal collision tonight at 32nd St. and Thomas. Please be advised Thomas Road is closed between 32nd St. and 35th St. pic.twitter.com/0YW4FO3gvw— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) November 9, 2019