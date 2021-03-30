The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed two smashed cars on the light rail tracks. Valley Metro tweeted that the light rail tracks are blocked. A bus has been requested to take passengers between the platforms at 38th Street and Washington an…

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was killed and a pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash at the light rail in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed two smashed cars on the light rail tracks.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police said witnesses reported that a man driving a Chevrolet Camaro failed to stop for the red light which resulted in a collision with another car driven by a 40-year-old woman. After the first crash, one of the cars continued out control and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street during the crash. The woman was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Valley Metro tweeted that the light rail tracks are blocked. A bus has been requested to take passengers between the platforms at 38th Street and Washington and 44th Street.

Detectives are speaking with the driver and have yet to determine whether impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.

 

