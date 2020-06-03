TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was killed in a single-car rollover crash in Tempe early Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:30 p.m. near Elliot and Kyrene roads.
Tempe police say the woman was speeding when she lost control, hit with a curb, and rolled over multiple times. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the north side of the street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car.
Westbound Elliot Road is closed between Rural and Kyrene roads, and is expected to remain closed for several hours while detectives investigate the collision. Police say it's not known if impairment is involved.