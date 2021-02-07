Deadly crash generic
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police are investigating after a crash late Saturday night left one woman dead. 

According to Gilbert PD, the crash happened at 11 p.m. near Greenfield and Pecos roads. Police say a pickup truck that was heading north on Greenfield Road drifted into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting a four-door sedan. The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at after 8 a.m. Sunday morning. No names have been released. It is not clear why the driver drifted into oncoming traffic or whether any charges will be filed.

 

