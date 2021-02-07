GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police are investigating after a crash late Saturday night left one woman dead.
According to Gilbert PD, the crash happened at 11 p.m. near Greenfield and Pecos roads. Police say a pickup truck that was heading north on Greenfield Road drifted into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting a four-door sedan. The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
The road was closed for several hours but reopened at after 8 a.m. Sunday morning. No names have been released. It is not clear why the driver drifted into oncoming traffic or whether any charges will be filed.
Emergency personnel are on scene of a serious traffic collision on Greenfield Rd between Pecos Rd and Germann Rd. Avoid the area using alternate routes. Road closure is expected. pic.twitter.com/fwA31NLfnF— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) February 7, 2021