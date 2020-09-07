LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in an ATV rollover in Laveen late Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the ATV Polaris Razor rolled over in the Salt River bottom near 67th and Southern avenues at around 10:30 p.m. There were three people in the vehicle, a man who was driving and two women who were passengers.
Enriquez said they were driving in the Salt River bottom and rolled over due to the unstable terrain. One of the women suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on scene by firefighters. The man and the other woman only suffered some superficial scratches.
Enriquez said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. None of the people in the ATV were wearing helmets and the woman who was killed was not wearing her seat belt. Enriquez said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The woman's name has not been released.