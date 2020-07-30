PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 21-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in crashed into a block wall in a Phoenix neighborhood late Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the crash happened at 9 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Fortune said the car was heading south on 19th Avenue when the driver, a 20-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to spin off the road and crash into a block wall.
All three of the passengers in the car, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and the 21-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The woman, later identified as Victoria Dukepoo, died at the hospital.
Fortune said the driver was not seriously injured and was not impaired. It is not clear why the driver lost control of the car. The investigation is ongoing.