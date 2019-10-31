PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was badly hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Police say the woman was attempting to cross mid-block on 43rd Avenue near Indian School Road.
That's when police say she was struck by a blue car which did not stop and fled northbound on 43rd Avenue. Police did not have any other description of the suspect's vehicle.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed 43rd Avenue between Indian School Road and Clarendon Avenue for the investigation.
No other details have been released.
