CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman in a wheelchair was taken to a hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chandler early Friday morning, according to police.
The crash happened near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road around 6:15 a.m.
Police say a dark colored Dodge Caravan struck the woman who was crossing Ray Road northbound in her wheelchair and then fled the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses told police the Dodge Caravan fled south on Iowa Street into the neighborhood.
The driver is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache in his late 30s, wearing a dark colored hat.
The suspect vehicle has damage to the driver's side bumper area.
Chandler police are asking for the public's help with any information that can lead investigators to the suspect or vehicle.
Officers are still on scene gathering additional evidence and canvassing for any video surveillance of the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.
(3) comments
Was the lady in the crosswalk?
Was it a woman driver ? [censored]
Nice Try "The driver is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache in his late 30s, wearing a dark colored hat."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.