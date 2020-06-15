PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A woman is in extremely critical condition, four teens have been detained, and an Interstate 17 off-ramp is closed after an early morning crash.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the I-17 southbound off-ramp to Bethany Home Road. According to the Department of Public Safety, the young driver lost control of the car, hit a wall and then went up onto the sidewalk, hitting a woman.
The driver continued for a bit and then stopped, police said, explaining that the four kids who were in the car tried to run away. Police say they have all been detained.The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.