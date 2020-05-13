PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman in a wheelchair was seriously hurt late Tuesday night when she was hit by a car while crossing the street.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police, the 47-year-old woman was crossing the street mid-block near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just after 10:30 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Cox said the driver stayed on scene and was not cited.
The area was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.