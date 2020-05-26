CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was killed when she was hit by two cars on Interstate 10 Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 8 p.m. near Wild Horse Pass.
The woman was reportedly walking across the westbound lanes of I-10 when the two vehicles struck her. DPS says both drivers remained at the scene.
Troopers have closed the westbound I-10 at Wild Horse Pass, where traffic was being diverted off the freeway. Traffic was extremely backed up for hours, and at one point was backed up to Riggs Road. The roadway was reopened just before 11:30 p.m.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.Be mindful of any residual delays in the area.#phxtraffic #I10 https://t.co/Gv2T3I5wxu— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 27, 2020
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*I-10 westbound is now CLOSED due to this law enforcement situation at Wild Horse Pass.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes.#phxtraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/4GpGYEM0rG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 27, 2020