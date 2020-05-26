Wild Horse Pass deadly crash

The woman was reportedly walking across the westbound lanes of I-10 when the two vehicles struck her. (Photo: ADOT)

 Photo: ADOT

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was killed when she was hit by two cars on Interstate 10 Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 8 p.m. near Wild Horse Pass.

The woman was reportedly walking across the westbound lanes of I-10 when the two vehicles struck her. DPS says both drivers remained at the scene.

The crash caused a major backup on the freeway. Photo: ADOT

Troopers have closed the westbound I-10 at Wild Horse Pass, where traffic was being diverted off the freeway. Traffic was extremely backed up for hours, and at one point was backed up to Riggs Road. The roadway was reopened just before 11:30 p.m.

 

