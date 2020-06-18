CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Chandler. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in an intersection west of Alma School and Ray roads.
According to Chandler police, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver stopped and stayed at the scene, according to Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department
McClimans said it does not look like speed or impairment were factors in the wreck right now. Police have not said whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.
Ray Road is currently shut down in the area while Chandler police investigate.