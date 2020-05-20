PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was hit and killed by a van in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
It happened at about 5 a.m. Police say the woman was not in a crosswalk and tried to cross the street near 23rd Street and Thomas Road.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van stopped and stayed at the scene as required by law. Police said that person was not impaired.
Thomas Road is closed between 22nd Street and 24th Street while police investigate. Traffic reporter Gina Maravilla said 24th Street is not affected, but drivers cannot turn onto Thomas Road. She also said people cannot go east on Thomas Road from State Route 51.