GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning.
Police say the woman was crossing 51st Avenue just south of Maryland Avenue (north of Bethany Home Road) at around 6 a.m., well before sunrise, when the car hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed to speak with officers. It's not clear whether the woman was in a crosswalk.
Glendale police shut down 51st Avenue between Montebello and Maryland avenues, which is the Grand Avenue overpass, while they conducted their investigation. The closure lasted several hours.
Drivers can use 59th Avenue, 43rd Avenue, or Grand Avenue to get around the closure.
The woman's name has not been released. Police have not said whether speed or impairment are factors in the crash.