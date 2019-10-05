PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman has died and a man is hurt following a head-on crash in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred near 33rd and Grand avenues.
Phoenix fire said the 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
At this time, traffic is closed on Grand Avenue from 33rd and 35th Avenues.
Grand Ave, 35th Ave to 33rd Ave for Serious Injury Collision. Avoid area and use alternate route. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/COiw73VrBK— Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) October 5, 2019