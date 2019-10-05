A woman has died and a man is hurt following a head-on crash in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman has died and a man is hurt following a head-on crash in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

[VIDEO: Woman dies following head-on crash in Phoenix]

The crash occurred near 33rd and Grand avenues.

Phoenix fire said the 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

[Click/tap here for latest traffic conditions]

At this time, traffic is closed on Grand Avenue from 33rd and 35th Avenues.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you