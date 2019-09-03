PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man is severely injured after getting struck by a pickup truck in Phoenix, police said.
The silver Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on Indian School Road Tuesday night when it hit two people at 16th Street, Phoenix police said.
One of the pedestrians died in the crash, and the other was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, police said.
Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and showed no initial signs of impairment.
The intersection of 16th Street and Indian School Road was shut down in all directions while police investigate the crash.