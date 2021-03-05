PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman had died after being hit by a car near 6th Avenue and Broadway Road Friday morning.
Phoenix police say it happened around 8 a.m., and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. The Phoenix Fire Department took transported her to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.
Police say witnesses told investigators that the woman, whose name has not been released, was crossing Broadway Road when a vehicle heading eastbound hit her.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police, said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department. She also said it does not look like impairment was a factor in the deadly crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.