TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is fighting for her life at a hospital after she was struck by a car in Tempe late Monday night.
Police say a woman was crossing mid-block on Priest Drive north of Broadway Road when she was struck outside of a crosswalk around 10 p.m.
She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the initial investigation indicates the woman may have been impaired.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police say impairment is not a factor on the driver.
Priest Drive will be closed southbound from 14th Street to Broadway Road and northbound from Broadway Road to 17th Street while detectives investigate the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
