GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman has been arrested after a crash Sunday night in Glendale.
The single-vehicle crash happened on 51st Avenue just south of Peoria Avenue at around 8:50 p.m.
Police say the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Evangelina Elizabeth Lara, was passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.
Lara then apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing her to hit a residential block wall.
The male passenger, identified as 25-year-old Cristian Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lara was transported to a local hospital. She's expected to survive.
Police believe both speed and impairment were factors in the crash.
Lara told officers that she and Ramos were arguing at the time of the crash.
After Lara was released from the hospital, she was arrested.
Lara is facing felony charges for reckless manslaughter.
Police had 51st Avenue closed in both directions between Brown Street and Mountain View Road. It has since reopened.