CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in Chandler Monday night that left a man and his son dead.
On Wednesday morning, Chandler police say they arrested 54-year-old Michelle Hagerman for her alleged role in the collision.
Detectives also seized the suspect vehicle from her residence.
Hagerman was booked into jail on two counts of hit and run.
Seth Tyler with Chandler police said Hagerman was arrested in Tempe after the department received a tip Tuesday night.
Tyler said Hagerman lives in Tempe and just moved here from another state.
The father killed in the crash was identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin, of Bangladesh. The child involved was Uddin's son, 13-year-old Abdulla Uddin.
"We took him off of life support and are letting nature take its course," the Uddin family said Tuesday. A short time later, the Chandler Police Department confirmed the boy's death.
It happened at about 5:45 Monday evening at Alma School Road and Erie Street, which is north of Chandler Boulevard.
According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them. Mohammad Uddin was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a Chandler hospital, where he died the next day.
A family member just sent me this photo of Mohammed Misbah Uddin and his son, 13yo Abdullah. The two were killed by a hit and run driver in #Chandler. They just moved here 2 weeks ago. Abdullah was set to start school in the valley tomorrow.
"I just heard the thump of something, a car hitting something, and I heard a scream, and I came out a few minutes later to look, and I just saw a couple people in the street," said Brian Merrion, a witness.
Several people tried to help the father and son before first responders arrived.
"I saw people doing CPR on one dude and another person that seemed to be out," said Merrion.
Investigators said the driver of the SUV that hit them continued north on Alma School Road. Police say the SUV is a dark-colored 2012-2016 Dodge Durango.
Police said that the driver was likely speeding.
This morning around 0415am @ChandlerPolice arrested 54yoa Michelle Hagerman for her alleged role in Monday night's fatal hit & run collision. Detectives also seized the suspect vehicle from her residence. Hagerman was booked into jail on 2 cnts of hit & run