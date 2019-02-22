PHOENIX (ADOT) -- Winter weather and crashes have closed multiple highways in northern Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should delay travel across northern Arizona during the current winter storm because heavy snow or crashes could make roads impassable.
There is no estimated time to reopen any highways and additional closures are possible depending on weather and crashes.
The following highways are closed:
• I-17 northbound is closed from State Route 179 (Sedona turnoff) to Flagstaff.
• SR 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff.
• SR 87 is closed in both directions from Payson to Winslow. SR 87 is closed in both directions between Bush Highway and Payson.
• SR 260 is closed in both directions between Star Valley and Heber. SR 260 is closed in both directions from just east of I-17 to SR 87.
• US 60 is closed in both directions between SR 73. US 60 eastbound from Superior to Globe.
• SR 77 is closed in both directions between Globe and Winkelman.
• US 191 is closed in both directions between Alpine and Morenci.
CURRENT CLOSURES: Updated at 7:30 a.m. There is no estimated time to reopen any highways, and additional closures are possible based on weather or crashes. We continue to advise against traveling in northern Arizona during this severe winter storm. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/ljOc2TTy0P— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2019
