PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Transportation says winter weather has led to multiple highway closures in Arizona's high country. The roads up north are said to be dangerous, and travel conditions are expected to remain difficult through Tuesday.
"Motorists are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive," ADOT said in a press release.
According to ADOT, the affected highways are: (As of 10:05 p.m. Monday)
- I-40 eastbound at State Route 89
- Interstate 17 northbound at State Route 179
- U.S. 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)
- State Route 73 from U.S. 60 to SR 260
- State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow
- State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87
- U.S. 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low
- State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale
- State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott
"Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow."
* WINTER ROAD CLOSURES, please share***SR 87 NB is closed at MP 256. SR 87 SB is closed at MP 246. SR 260 EB is closed at MP 256. SR 260 WB is closed at MP 302. #aztraffic #payson #knowsnow #snowstorm2021— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 25, 2021
Reminder: SR 89A is still closed in both directions between Sedona & Flagstaff due to the winter storm. ❄️❄️ There's no estimate for reopening at this time. Visibility is low & roads are snowy & icy - please avoid travel.#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/DyZQfvMryQ— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 25, 2021