PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Due to strong winds Wednesday night, several crashes occurred on Interstate 10, causing at least one death.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crashes happened in both directions of I-10, west of Tonopah.
DPS said they learned that six commercial trucks rolled over on I-10, in the area of milepost 83, because of strong winds. Two of the trucks rolled over on the westbound side while four rolled over on the eastbound side, DPS said. DPS noted that it was also raining at the time of the crashes.
The eastbound I-10 lanes along with the left lane of WB I-10 near milepost 83 were closed due to the crashes.
DPS advised using alternative routes.
ADOT said around 10 p.m. traffic was flowing again because drivers were getting by on the shoulder on the eastbound side.
Since then, WB I-10 has reopened completely while EB I-10 is partially open.
6 commercial trucks pulling box trailers rolled over on I-10 near MP 83, west of Tonopah, due to strong winds. 2 rolled over on the WB side. 4 rolled over on the EB side. WB is completely open, and EB is partially open. 1 male driver was killed. 1 driver sustained minor injury.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 5, 2019