PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break is causing headaches for Phoenix commuters early Thursday morning.
Westbound Shea Boulevard is closed at Tatum Boulevard for the water main break as of Thursday, according to the City of Phoenix Water Services Department.
Water flooded the roadway Wednesday afternoon causing the road to be restricted but now there is a complete closure as they try and repair the water main and roadway.
Westbound drivers trying to reach State Route 51 may want to try either Cactus Road or Lincoln Drive until the road is reopened.
There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
#PHXTraffic Alert: WB Shea Blvd. at Tatum is CLOSED this AM for💧main repairs. Pls. use an alternate route. @StreetsPHX pic.twitter.com/qm244sugYT— Phoenix Water (@PHXWater) July 18, 2019
