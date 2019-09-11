AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)—The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a serious injury crash in Avondale.
The crash happened at 11 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 at Dysart Road.
According to DPS, a sedan had a flat tire and was moving at about 20 MPH when it was hit by another vehicle traveling at freeway speeds.
At least one person was injured in the crash, their injuries are considered serious at this time.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for about an hour at Dysart Road but have since reopened.