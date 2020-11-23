CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Westbound Interstate 10 has reopened in Chandler after a rollover crash involving a dump truck on Monday morning. The crash happened near Riggs Road around 10 a.m.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the dump truck does not have any injuries. The truck requires a heavy-duty tow truck and crew to clean up, so an extended closure was in place.
Viewer video from the scene showed the truck blocking all lanes of Interstate 10 at Riggs Road. See video of the truck in the player above.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were not impacted.