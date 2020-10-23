PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - If you are planning to drive on the SR-51 over the weekend, you are going to have to find an alternate route and should expect some delays.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says that the SR-51 south freeway will be closed between the Loop 101 and the I-10 from 11 p.m. Friday night through 7 p.m. Saturday.
ADOT suggest using the I-17 south or Loop 101 southbound as well as 7th Street northbound or south Tatum Boulevard to 44th Street get around Friday through Saturday.
North SR-51 will be closed 11 p.m. Saturday night through 7 p.m. on Sunday according to ADOT. They suggest going north on the I-17 or north on the Loop 101 as well as 7th Street northbound or north 44th Street to Tatum Boulevard.
The reason? For pavement sealing so making our roads smoother.
If everything goes well and the seal dries successfully, crews will reopen the roads sooner than scheduled.