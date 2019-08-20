PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened in Phoenix following a police situation early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Troopers reopened I-10 at 51st Avenue just before 7 a.m.
Traffic was being forced to exit at 51st Avenue starting around 4:15 a.m. for the police situation.
Eastbound traffic was unaffected.
Traffic is still very slow as the backup begins to clear. Commuters are advised to find alternate routes.
