Westbound I-10 is closed in Phoenix for a police situation.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened in Phoenix following a police situation early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Troopers reopened I-10 at 51st Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Traffic was being forced to exit at 51st Avenue starting around 4:15 a.m. for the police situation.

Eastbound traffic was unaffected.

Traffic is still very slow as the backup begins to clear. Commuters are advised to find alternate routes.

