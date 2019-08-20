PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Phoenix for a police situation early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
All westbound traffic is exiting at 51st Avenue. Eastbound traffic is currently unaffected.
There is no estimated time to reopening.
No other details have been released.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 Westbound CLOSED @ 51st Avenue because of a police incident @ 59th Ave. AVOID the area. Alt: McDowell, Van Buren, Thomas to 67th Ave or further west. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/C1XS4rcjR3— Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) August 20, 2019
