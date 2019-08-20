Westbound I-10 is closed in Phoenix for a police situation.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Phoenix for a police situation early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All westbound traffic is exiting at 51st Avenue. Eastbound traffic is currently unaffected.

There is no estimated time to reopening.

No other details have been released.

