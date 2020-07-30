PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break closed Seventh Avenue at McDowell Road in Phoenix Thursday morning.
Crews with the City of Phoenix are working to repair the break and have closed off Seventh Avenue between McDowell Road and Lynwood Street.
It's not clear how long the closure will be in place. Drivers in the area asked to use 19th Avenue or Seventh Street as an alternate route.
#PHXTraffic: We are currently repairing a water main on 7th Ave and McDowell. 7th Ave closed in both directions from McDowell to Lynwood. Please use an alternate route. 🚦🚙🚧 pic.twitter.com/vRatXW0Jnv— Phoenix Water (@PHXWater) July 30, 2020