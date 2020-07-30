Water main break
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break closed Seventh Avenue at McDowell Road in Phoenix Thursday morning. 

Crews with the City of Phoenix are working to repair the break and have closed off Seventh Avenue between McDowell Road and Lynwood Street

It's not clear how long the closure will be in place. Drivers in the area asked to use 19th Avenue or Seventh Street as an alternate route.

