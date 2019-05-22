L101 CAR FIRE

Vehicle catches fire on freeway in Chandler

 Source: ADOT

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A vehicle caught fire on the freeway Wednesday night, report the Arizona Department of Transportation.

It happened on the Loop 101 at Price Road near the 

happening on the loop 101 at price road near the 202 in Chandler.

Due to the incident, the 101 Southbound is currently closed.

ADOT posted a pictures of the situation on its Twitter page.

What caused the fire is unknown. No injured victims of this incident have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

