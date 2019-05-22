CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A vehicle caught fire on the freeway Wednesday night, report the Arizona Department of Transportation.
It happened on the Loop 101 at Price Road near the
Due to the incident, the 101 Southbound is currently closed.
ADOT posted a pictures of the situation on its Twitter page.
UPDATE: CLOSURE -- L-101 SB is closed at Price Road due to a vehicle fire. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/0OPx3rKdCP— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2019
What caused the fire is unknown. No injured victims of this incident have been reported at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
