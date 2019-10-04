PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Van Buren Street is closed near downtown Phoenix after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning.
Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when they were hit by a car near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
The pedestrian died at the hospital.
Police say the driver of the car remained at the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
Van Buren Street is closed between 17th and 15th avenues while they investigate the scene of the collision.
The pedestrian's identity has yet to be released.
No other details were available.