PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young man is dead and a woman is hurt after a head-on crash on Southern Avenue in Phoenix Thursday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. at 23rd and Southern avenues.
Keith Pounds Jr., 25, was driving a Toyota Rav 4 west on Southern Avenue, according to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department.
The Toyota crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 60-year-old woman.
Pounds was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The woman in the Pathfinder was seriously injured, as well, but is expected to survive.
At this point, detectives do not know why Pounds veered into oncoming traffic.
"Impairment does not appear to be a factor," Thompson said in an email to media outlets.
