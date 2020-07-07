PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in which a car landed on its roof. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of 107th and Olive avenues.
While the wreck was first described by the Peoria Fire-Medical Department on Twitter as a "multiple vehicle accident" involving four patients, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office later said only one vehicle was involved.
The man who was driving and the woman in the passenger, both in their 30s, were taken to the hospital. An MCSO spokesman described their injuries as minor and said both were awake and alert.
MCSO is working on piecing together the moments leading up to the rollover. Detectives are trying to determine if impairment might have been a factor in the crash.
Eastbound Olive Avenue was closed while the wreck was cleared.
