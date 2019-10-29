CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two young girls were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital after they were hit by a car in Casa Grande Tuesday morning.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, two sisters, ages 6 and 7, were struck by a car near Arizola and Earley roads around 7 a.m.
The two girls had been waiting for a school bus when sheriff's officials say they ran into the road and were hit.
"According to witnesses at the scene, a friend of the girls yelled to them that the bus was coming, and they immediately and without yielding to traffic, ran into the roadway," according to Sheriff's officials.
The children were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
The seven-year-old girl is reportedly in stable condition. The six-year-old girl is critical, and is being closely monitored in the trauma unit.
The driver who allegedly struck them was a 19-year-old girl driving her little brother to school.
Sheriff's officials say impairment, distraction, and speed were NOT factors in this accident.
The investigation remains active.
