GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women were killed in a crash in Glendale late Sunday night.
The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police said a red Mustang was driving westbound on Bethany Home Road when the driver failed to stop at a red light, crashed into a Honda minivan and the traffic light pole. Both women in the minivan, ages 39 and 18, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed the Mustang crushed underneath the traffic light pole. The driver of the mustang was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Stewart said police are investigating whether impairment or speed were factors in the crash. No names have been released.