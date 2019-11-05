SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a bad two-vehicle crash in Scottsdale Monday night.
The crash happened north of Cactus Road on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a four-door sedan, had heavy front-end damage. The other vehicle was an SUV which had its airbags deployed.
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Arizona's Family is waiting for more information from authorities on other potential victims in the collision.
Police had Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed near 100th Street while officials worked the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. No further information has been released.