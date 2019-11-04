PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Tempe officers were involved in a wrong-way crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix early Monday morning.
The crash happened on northbound SR-51 near Indian School Road around 1:45 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a red Chevrolet Corvette was heading southbound in the northbound lanes while two Tempe police officers were driving northbound in separate vehicles.
The red Corvette collided head-on with one of the Tempe police officer's marked vehicles, causing a domino effect into the second officer's marked vehicle.
DPS said the two Tempe officers were hurt in the crash. One of them had minor injuries and the other had slightly more serious injuries. However, they don't believe the injuries are life-threatening.
At least one of the officers was an on-duty sergeant, according to DPS. But it's unclear if they were responding to a call. Arizona's Family has reached out to the Tempe Police Department for more information regarding these two officers.
The driver of the red Corvette was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. DPS said impairment is suspected, but they haven't released where the driver may have entered the wrong way on the freeway.
All northbound lanes of SR-51 were closed at the Mini-Stack while DPS investigated. They were reopened around 6:30 a.m. The southbound lanes were briefly closed, but have also reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing.
