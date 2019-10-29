Two seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Glendale, road closures in place

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are in the hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle Tuesday night
Police say the wreck happened in the area of 67th and Glendale avenues around 7 p.m.
Police say two people were on a motorcycle that was passing through the intersection when a van turned in front of them.
Neither one of the people on the bike was wearing a helmet, a Glendale detective told Arizona's Family. Both reportedly were in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.
At this point, it's not clear if impairment was a factor in this accident.
Due to the investigation, the area of 67th and Glendale avenues will be closed. Police have not said how long the closure will last
