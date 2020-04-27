PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers were hurt when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle late Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the two officers were driving west on McDowell Road near 45th Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle heading east crossed into oncoming traffic. That car crashed into the police vehicle.
The two officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have already been discharged.
Fortune said the suspect driver, whose name has not been released, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI.