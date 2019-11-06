GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were trapped after phone lines fell on their dump truck in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
A Glendale Fire Department official said the people who were inside the Republic Services truck were not injured.
[PHOTOS: From the scene]
Emergency crews arrived at 48th Avenue and Rose Lane, which is north of Bethany Home Road, to help the people get out safely.
A Glendale Fire Department official said it all started when another vehicle crashed into a pole at 48th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The wreck caused the telecommunication lines to sag; that's when the dump truck drove into the lines.
Firefighters initially thought that power lines had fallen onto the dump truck, but they were telecommunications lines, which posed no real danger.
Republic Services is a national company that specializes in waste disposal and trash removal for homes and businesses.