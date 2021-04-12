PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Phoenix early Monday morning.
The crash happened near 44th Street and Greenway Road just after 4:30 a.m. Phoenix Fire Department Public Information Officer David J Ramirez II said one of the cars caught fire and a 25-year-old man trapped inside had to be pulled from the car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Four other people who were in the other car were treated on scene and refused to be taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the intersection is closed.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.