WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Both directions of US 93, north of Wickenburg, are closed after two people were killed in a crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported.
[WATCH: Deadly crash on US 93, near Wickenburg kills 2 people]
According to DPS, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at milepost 172, which is just north of the State Route 71.
DPS said initial reports were that a semi-truck going south on US 93 crossed the center median and crashed into a UPS semi-truck head on.
Both drivers of the trucks died on the scene, DPS said.
[PHOTOS: Two dead in crash involving two semi-trucks near Wickenburg]
Video from the scene showed two semi trucks involved in the crash. Both trucks have significant damage.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The roadway will be closed for about four to six hours due to the investigation, DPS said.