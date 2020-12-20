PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman have died and their child passenger was hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says it happened around 4 a.m. near 32nd Street and Broadway Road. Investigators say a Toyota Scion was driving southbound on 32nd Street when it crashed into a Kia Optima that was exiting the I-10 freeway eastbound.
Williams said the man and woman in the Kia Optima were pronounced dead on scene. A 4-year-old girl inside the same car had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
The man and female in the Toyota Scion also had non-life-threatening injuries. They, along with the child, were taken to a nearby hospital.
Williams said the driver of the Toyota Scion may have been impaired at the time of the crash.
The roadway will remain closed for several more hours while police investigate.
No names have been released.
*OFF-RAMP CLOSED* I-10 EB off-ramp at University is closed and the I-10 WB off-ramp is restricted at University for a crash. #phoenix #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/gtOn67s5bp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 20, 2020