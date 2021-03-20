MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car collision that happened Saturday afternoon near Maricopa left two people dead.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. west of Maricopa on Sate Route 238 near milepost 31, or 99th Avenue.
Firefighters from both the Maricopa Fire Department and Goodyear Fire Department responded to the accident. Chris Bolinger with the Maricopa Fire Department, says three people were injured. One had to be cut from the vehicle in order to be freed. That person was flown to a hospital for treatment. Bolinger says the two others who were injured died at the scene.
The cars involved were heavily damaged. The engine of one car lay among the debris left by the crash, as seen in several pictures taken at the scene by Howard Waggner.
DPS officials say both lanes of travel are blocked. We have not been updated on a detour. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
