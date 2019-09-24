PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving a woman and man getting hit by a car this morning is under investigation, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
The collision happened in the area of 52nd Street, between Greenway Road and Acoma Drive. It is across the street from Liberty Elementary School.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The man that was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening. The woman was not taken to the hospital.
Updates will be issued as the investigation of this crash continues.
