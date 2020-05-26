MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash in Mesa.
The crash happened at a dead end street in the area of the Loop 202 and Greenfield Road around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Mesa fire, four people were inside the vehicle. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene and two others were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. There are no traffic restrictions in the area. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.