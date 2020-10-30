PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you have been Tokyo, New York City or Rodeo Drive in Southern California, you have probably seen a pedestrian scramble. Phoenix will now has two of them.
A pedestrian scramble is an intersection that allows pedestrians to cross in any direction.
Downtown #PHX has installed 2 pedestrian scrambles! These allow pedestrians to cross in any direction. We are constantly improving our infrastructure through #Data & #Innovation to create a safer and better experience for all residents. #PedestrianSafetyMonth 🚦 pic.twitter.com/VeSsJ01EAA— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) October 30, 2020
According to the City of Phoenix's website, they were added across from the downtown Arizona State University campus near Taylor Street by 1st and 3rd streets.
“As the fifth largest and fastest growing city in the nation, the installation of two pedestrian scrambles downtown is just one example of how Phoenix is constantly improving our infrastructure through innovation and data," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
The idea is to limit pedestrian-related accidents and delays in the area and phase out the traffic signals that are in place.
Both of the pedestrian scrambles were installed in October which was National Pedestrian Safety Month.
To learn more about the scrambles or any other street transportation information, visit the Street Transportation website here.