The crash happened near 17th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two motorcycle riders were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after they crashed in Phoenix late Monday night.

Police say a man was riding a motorcycle with a woman passenger when he lost control and laid the bike down.

They ended up hitting a parked car, causing one of them to need firefighters to rescue them from underneath the car.

Both riders suffered serious injuries. Police say the man's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say no information has come in on either speed or impairment as factors.

 

