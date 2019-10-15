PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two motorcycle riders were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after they crashed in Phoenix late Monday night.
The crash happened near 17th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
Police say a man was riding a motorcycle with a woman passenger when he lost control and laid the bike down.
They ended up hitting a parked car, causing one of them to need firefighters to rescue them from underneath the car.
Both riders suffered serious injuries. Police say the man's injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police say no information has come in on either speed or impairment as factors.