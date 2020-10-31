CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people were killed in and a trooper was injured after a wreck that closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler for hours Saturday afternoon.

DPS says a passenger car ran into a Arizona DPS trooper car that had been parked on the side of the road. The trooper had been investigating a single-vehicle collision in the area.

As the trooper was sitting in his car, DPS says a white passenger car traveling westbound entered the shoulder and rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle.

The male driver and female passenger were killed in the crash, according to DPS. The trooper was transported to a local hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

DPS says impairment has not been ruled out.

The crash shut down part of the freeway and caused a massive backup. ADOT cameras showed cars creeping along for miles, with all traffic exiting at Kyrene. At one point, the backup stretched all the way to the L-101. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

 The eastbound side of the freeway was not affected.

Arizona's Family will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

 

